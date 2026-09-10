Mohammad Rizwan 'appears' before NCCIA amid mobile phone data investigation

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 21, 2026. — AFP

Experienced wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore on Thursday afternoon, Geo News reported.

Rizwan, who was among the seven players released from the national team's squad midway during their away Test series against England, reportedly contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prior to appearing before the NCCIA at its Lahore office on Thursday. He subsequently appeared before the agency.

The board has refrained from commenting on Rizwan's appearance before the agency or the ongoing investigation. PCB sources said that since the inquiry is still underway, no comment would be made at this stage.

Meanwhile, board sources said that unverified and baseless reports concerning cricketers and officials are being circulated in the media.

Apart from Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq was also served a call-up notice as part of an investigation involving data retrieved from their mobile phones, sources told Geo News earlier.

According to sources, the PCB took custody of the players' mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities.

Rizwan and Imam will be asked to unlock their mobile phones, while investigators will examine information retrieved from the devices as part of the inquiry.

The sources said the investigation will focus on alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan's ongoing series against England. A third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly received a notice from the agency.

The reason behind the PCB's decision to take custody of the players' phones remains unclear, as the board has yet to issue an official explanation.

The development comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. Following the loss at Lord's, the PCB took emergency measures by releasing seven players and two coaches from the squad.

The players released were Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also relieved of their duties with the team.

Earlier this month, the PCB also sought a written explanation from a member of its selection committee regarding the selection of the two players for the national Test squad for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

According to a notice issued by the PCB on August 31, the committee member had participated in a selection meeting held on June 2, during which responsibility was assigned to consider and select players for Pakistan's Test squad for the aforementioned series.

The notice stated that, based on the committee member's recommendation, Rizwan and Imam were shortlisted for inclusion in the squad.

The PCB asked the selection committee member to explain the basis and rationale behind the selection of the two players, including the relevant selection criteria, performance considerations and any other factors taken into account during the process.

The board also instructed the member to clearly outline the reasons for selecting Rizwan and Imam and explain the process that ultimately led to the final decision.

The written response was required to be submitted to the PCB within 24 hours of receiving the notice, with the board describing the matter as "urgent and of utmost importance".