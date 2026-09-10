Nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2026 unveiled

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates reaching his century during the fifth day of their second Test against India at the SSC Ground in Colombo on August 27, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month award for August 2026, comprising Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, England's Ollie Robinson and Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha.

Batting all-rounder Dinusha, who made his Test debut for Sri Lanka in June this year, eventually showcased his potential in August when the Island nation hosted India for a two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

Although the home side conceded the series 1-0, Dinusha announced his arrival with three centuries and a half-century, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 420 runs at an extraordinary average of 140.

Dinusha started the series by registering his maiden Test century in the first innings of the opening fixture and followed it up with a gutsy 84-run knock. He was even more imperious in the subsequent Test, scoring 103 and an unbeaten 133, playing a pivotal role in salvaging a draw for the hosts.

England pacer Robinson, meanwhile, also enjoyed a dominant month, during which he picked up 16 wickets in two Tests at a remarkable average of 7.18, helping the home side take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-match series, the last match of which is underway in Birmingham until September 13.

Robinson started the series by registering his career-best figures, returning with 8/80 at Headingley as England inflicted an innings defeat on Pakistan.

The 32-year-old bettered his career-best figures in the subsequent fixture at Lord's as he picked up eight wickets for just 35 runs.

Emerging Bangladesh pacer Mahmud earned his nomination for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award on the back of his spirited performances during the Asian side's two-match away series against Australia, during which they registered their first-ever victory over the former WTC holders on their home soil.

The 26-year-old dismantled Australia's strong batting lineup in the series opener at the Marrara Oval in Darwin as he returned sensational figures of 6/55 in the first innings of the series opener and followed it up with 3/56 in the second, helping the visitors prevail by nine wickets.

Although Mahmud went wicketless in the subsequent fixture in Mackay, which the home side won by an innings and 51 runs, his outburst in the first Test would see him competing with Sri Lanka's Dinusha and England's Robinson for the prestigious award.