Brook, Lawrence boost England's lead over Pakistan in third Test

England's Harry Brook (left) and Dan Lawrence shake hands during the second day of their third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 10, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence batted dominantly to bolster England's first-innings lead over Pakistan in the opening session of the second day of the third and last Test, underway here at Edgbaston on Thursday.

At the lunch break on Day 2, the home side were well placed at 299/6, leading by 166 runs, with wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 47 and five, respectively.

The pulsating second day of the ongoing fixture got underway with Brook and Lawrence resuming England's first innings from 156/4 in response to Pakistan's 133 all out.

Brook and Lawrence ensured England extended their dominance over Pakistan by stretching their overnight fifth-wicket partnership to 86 runs until the former got run out and walked back in agony. He remained the top-scorer for England with a brisk 75 off 97 deliveries, studded with six fours.

Lawrence was then joined by Smith in the middle, and the duo raised 64 runs for the sixth wicket until Mohammad Imran struck big for Pakistan, dismissing the set batter, who made an 82-ball 65, comprising nine fours.

Following the dismissal of both set batters, Smith batted cautiously alongside Atkinson and could only add six runs to their budding seventh-wicket partnership until the conclusion of the opening session of the second day.

Razaullah has been the standout bowler for Pakistan in the first innings, having taken two wickets, while Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Imran have picked up one apiece thus far.