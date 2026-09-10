Ryan Garcia calls Conor Benn ‘average fighter’ ahead of title defence

An undated picture of Ryan Garcia. — X/ @ryangarcia

Ryan Garcia called Conor Benn an ‘average fighter’ on Wednesday and insists the Briton does not deserve an opportunity to challenge for his WBC welterweight title.

Garcia will make the first defence of his belt against Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the American continuing to play down his opponent’s ability ahead of their highly anticipated bout.

Garcia skipped Tuesday’s face-off, fuelling suggestions that he could be overlooking Benn, who is 29 and has not competed at welterweight since April 2022.

However, Garcia rejected those claims and said he was preparing for Benn as if he were the best fighter in the world.

Asked whether Benn deserved the chance to fight for a world title, Garcia said: “Not at all.”

“He's an average fighter, he's athletic and it's his last name. It's not a shot at him; it's just the bitter truth.

“I'm preparing like he's the best fighter in the world. It's all about preparation and how sharp you are.

“People could say you're overlooking him. No, I'm calling it how I see it.

“Do you want me to say he's as good as Floyd Mayweather? He's not.

“He's alright. He comes forward and throws looping overhands. He's aggressive and will make him a rugged fight, but it's not something I haven't seen before.”

Garcia also questioned Benn’s personality and approach outside the ring, saying the Briton was ‘a bit of a hypocrite’ and accused him of enjoying the spotlight while claiming to be humble.