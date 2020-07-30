'Wonderful' Pakistan could upset England if hosts not careful: Michael Vaugh

Michael Vaughan says England will have to be on their A-game against Pakistan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has warned his country's national team to not underestimate Pakistan in the upcoming Test series, telling them that Azhar Ali's side are much better than the West Indies team they just defeated 2-1.

The Caribbean side, not known to be a team cut for the longest format, upset England in the first Test and even though the home side eventually came back in the series, it was clear that they have a few chinks in their armour than can be exploited by a better side, which Vaughan believes Pakistan is.

"I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies. So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton," Vaughan is quoted as telling Cricbuzz.



Vaughan further said that if England underestimate Pakistan based on their recent win over the West Indies, they could be in for a rude awakening.

"Pakistan is a wonderful team. They have the got skill levels with the ball in hand. Babar Azam and Azhar are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side," he said.

