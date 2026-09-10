Coco Gauff rallies past Mirra Andreeva to reach US Open semi-final

Coco Gauff of the US celebrates winning her quarter final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva on September 9, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: American Coco Gauff fought back from a poor start and saved two match points to defeat Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 on Wednesday and reach the US Open semi-finals.

The 2023 champion struggled to find her rhythm in the opening set, making 14 unforced errors as Andreeva raced into a 4-0 lead and took the opener comfortably.

Gauff regrouped after taking a break in the locker room and gradually rediscovered her form in the second set.

However, she faltered while serving for the match at 5-4, hitting three double faults as Andreeva broke back.

The American then showed her resilience in a dramatic tie-break, saving two match points before forcing a deciding set.

"I just had to reset. I came out not feeling the ball, giving her too many free points," said Gauff.

"I was thinking about Frances Tiafoe and how he came back yesterday. And we all want to do well in front of this crowd."

Gauff carried her momentum into the third set, breaking Andreeva early before securing another break in the seventh game to move within touching distance of victory.

"The motto of the match was just to fight," said Gauff.

She will face second seed Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals after the Kazakh became the new world number one with her victory over Zheng Qinwen.

"Elena - she's the new world number one so it's going to be a tough match," said Gauff. "I'm looking forward to the battle. These are the moments you live for."