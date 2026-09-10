NCCIA summons Imam-ul-Haq, Rizwan over mobile phone data investigation

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Imam-ul-Haq celebrate after the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal on day four of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27, 2023. - AFP

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Pakistan cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for questioning over information obtained from their mobile phones, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had taken custody of the cricketers’ mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities.

The NCCIA subsequently issued notices to Imam and Rizwan, summoning them for questioning as part of its investigation. A third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly received a notice from the agency.

Sources said the NCCIA would examine information retrieved from the players’ mobile phones as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The reason behind the PCB taking custody of the cricketers’ mobile phones, however, remains unclear, as the board has yet to issue an official explanation regarding the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. Following the defeat at Lord’s, the PCB took emergency measures and released seven players and two coaches from the squad.

The seven players released by the PCB were Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released from their respective roles with the team, while white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke were called up to take charge.

Earlier this month, the PCB also sought a written explanation from a member of its Selection/Advisory Committee regarding the selection of the two players for the national Test squad for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

According to a notice issued by the PCB on August 31, the committee member had participated in a selection meeting held on June 2, during which responsibility was assigned to consider and select players for Pakistan’s Test squad for the aforementioned series.

The notice stated that, based on the committee member’s recommendation, Rizwan and Imam were shortlisted for inclusion in the squad.

The PCB has now asked the selection committee member to explain the basis and rationale behind the selection of the two players, including the relevant selection criteria, performance considerations and any other factors taken into account during the process.

The board also instructed the member to clearly outline the reasons for selecting Rizwan and Imam and explain the process that ultimately led to the final decision.

The written response was required to be submitted to the PCB within 24 hours of receiving the notice, with the board describing the matter as “urgent and of utmost importance”.