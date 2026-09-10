Rodri apologises to Valencia over ‘very weak’ remark

FC Barcelona's Rodri is introduced in front of fans before the match against Al Ahly in Pre Season Friendly on August 19, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has apologised to Valencia and their captain Jose Gaya after television footage appeared to show him describing the La Liga strugglers as ‘weak’.

Rodri reportedly made the comments to Barcelona team-mates Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha while sitting on the bench after being substituted during his side's 5-0 league victory over Valencia at Mestella Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat left Valencia bottom of the La Liga table, with the club still searching for their first win of the season after four matches.

Although the footage contains no audio, Spanish broadcaster Movistar claimed to have lip-read the 30-year-old former Manchester City midfielder saying: "They're really weak. They haven't got past the halfway line."

The apparent remark drew criticism from fans and sections of the Spanish media, who accused Rodri of disrespecting Valencia during their difficult start to the campaign.

Rodri, who won the Golden Ball after helping Spain lift the 2026 World Cup, addressed the controversy following Barcelona's 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord on Wednesday.

"I apologised to my friend and colleague Jose Gaya [Spain defender and Valencia captain] and to the entire squad as well," Rodri said.

"I also want to make it clear that it was simply an expression of surprise - anyone watching the video can see that.

"At no point did I intend to mock anyone or take a difficult moment for a team out of context. Quite the opposite - we all want Valencia to return to where it belongs in the league, it is one of the best clubs in the competition. I simply wanted to say that.

"I would also add that it was a private conversation; I think we should all learn a bit more from this, as things really do get taken out of context sometimes. But at no point did I mean any disrespect. My apologies to Valencia."