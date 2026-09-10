Anwar Ali appointed head coach of Chicago Kingsmen for MiLC 2026

Pakistan's Anwar Ali reacts during Day 2 of the Hong Kong Cricket World Sixes 2017 final against South Africa at Kowloon Cricket Club on October 29, 2017, in Hong Kong. – AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has been appointed head coach of the Chicago Kingsmen for the upcoming Minor League Cricket (MiLC) 2026 season.

The upcoming season will be played on a condensed schedule from September 17 to September 27, while the playoffs and championship final are scheduled to take place from October 21 to 25.

The Chicago Kingsmen announced Anwar's appointment on their social media account, confirming him as their head coach for the 2026 Minor League Cricket season.

“From champion player to head coach, the game looks different now. Anwar Ali takes charge as Head Coach of Chicago Kingsmen for Minor League Cricket 2026,” the team wrote in the caption accompanying the announcement.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs and 16 T20Is. He scored 321 runs and took 18 wickets in the 50-over format, while he accumulated 109 runs and claimed 10 wickets in T20Is.

Apart from international cricket, the 38-year-old also possesses considerable experience in franchise leagues, having featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lanka Premier League (LPL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).