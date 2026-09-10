Nasser Hussain lauds Razaullah's pace after Joe Root dismissal on Test debut

The collage of photos features former England captain Nasser Hussain (left) and Pakistan’s young pacer Razaullah. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Pakistan debutant Razaullah for his impressive spell on the opening day of the third Test at Edgbaston, highlighting the young pacer's pace and ability to trouble Joe Root.

Speaking during commentary on day one, Hussain was impressed by the difference Razaullah brought to Pakistan's bowling attack and his dismissal of England's experienced batter.

"It is nice to watch that spell from Razaullah that had a point of difference, had some pace. It hurried one of the greatest batters there has ever been in Joe Root, and got him out," Hussain said.

Razaullah's performance with the ball was one of the few positives for Pakistan during their three-match ICC World Test Championship tour of England, with the right-arm quick claiming two wickets despite another disappointing overall showing from the tourists.

Having played only eight first-class matches before making his Test debut, Razaullah dismissed England captain Joe Root and opener Emilio Gay as the hosts reached 156/4 at stumps after bowling Pakistan out for just 133 earlier in the day.

The 21-year-old was one of seven players drafted into Pakistan's squad following their disappointing 194-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's.

Razaullah immediately caught attention with his slingy action and genuine pace, clocking 89mph (143km/h) during his first over against Root. The delivery was reported to be the fastest bowled by a Pakistani in the series.

He maintained his high pace throughout his spell, reaching 146km/h during England's innings and regularly troubling the batters with deliveries above 140km/h.

His pace produced an immediate reward when he dismissed Root for eight with his fourth delivery in Test cricket. The ball, travelling at around 89mph, skidded through and struck Root on the front pad, with the review confirming the lbw decision.

Razaullah then claimed his second wicket by bowling England opener Emilio Gay for 60. The decisive delivery was recorded at 144km/h, with Gay edging the ball back onto his stumps.

The debutant finished the day with figures of 2/42 from nine overs, emerging as one of the brightest performers in Pakistan's bowling attack despite England taking control of the contest.