Clean bill of health for Pakistan at last as Haris Rauf declared virus-free

Haris Rauf is set to join the team in England.

Pakistan cricket team has a clean bill of health for the first time in over a month as fast bowler Haris Rauf has passed consecutive Covid-19 tests.

In an update provided by the cricket board, it was revealed that Rauf, the last national player to have the virus in his system has finally managed to shake off the illness.

The pacer is now eligible to travel to England and rejoin the team, which he would do over the weekend.

Fellow pacer Mohammad Amir, meanwhile, has also passed two straight tests taken in his five-day isolation in England.

He is now free to rejoin the squad in Derby.

