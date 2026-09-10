PCB announces schedule, squads for eight-team President's Trophy Grade-I

Pakistan Television Network players celebrate after winning the President's Trophy Grade-I title after beating State Bank of Pakistan in the final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 07, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the schedule and squads for the President’s Trophy Grade-I first-class tournament which will mark the beginning of the 2026-27 domestic cricket season.

The tournament will commence on 12 September and conclude with a five-day final scheduled for 28 October. Eight departmental teams will compete in the competition which consists of 28 four-day matches in a single-league round-robin stage.

Ghani Glass, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Kingsmen Academy, Markhor Information Technology Solutions (MIT), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Television (PTV), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are the participating teams.

Each team will play seven matches during the league stage, with the top two sides progressing to the final. MIT Solutions, winners of the President’s Trophy Grade-II, and runners-up Kingsmen Academy will make their first-class debuts in the tournament.

Seven rounds will be played, with four matches taking place in each round. Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad and Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the matches.

In the opening round from 12 to 15 September, Ghani Glass will face KRL, MIT Solutions will take on Kingsmen Academy, PTV will meet OGDCL, while SBP will lock horns with SNGPL.

The PCB also confirmed that the three-day non-first-class President’s Trophy Grade-II Gold and Silver tournaments are expected to begin in the third week of September. The schedule and details of the participating teams will be announced in due course.

Departmental Grade-I teams have also signed players for the President’s Trophy and President’s Cup. These players can be selected in the playing XIs for either tournament subject to their availability.

Squads

Ghani Glass: Noman Ali (captain), Mohsin Riaz (vice-captain), Abuzar, Ali Raza, Ali Razzaq, Ali Shabbir, Ghulam Haider, Hafiz Usman Nadeem, Hammad Butt, Haseebullah, Hashim Ibrahim, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Arham, Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Tahir Baig, Moeez Ghani, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Saad Naseem, Saeed Ali, Sameen Gul, Shahbaz Javed, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah and Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman.

Khan Research Laboratories: Iftikhar Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman (vice-captain), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmad Bashir, Arshad Iqbal, Asim Ali Nasir, Daniyal Ali Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Hamza, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Qaiser, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naseerullah, Raja Hamza Waheed, Raza-ul-Mustafa, Saqib Khan, Sarmad Bhatti, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahzaib Khan, Shayan Sheikh and Usman Tariq.

Kingsmen Academy: Tayyab Arif (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Saud Shakeel, Akif Javed, Aqib Liaqat, Azan Tariq, Daniyal Hussain Rajput, Faizan Ghani, Habibullah, Haroon Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Shayan, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Umar, Saad Ali, Saim Ayub, Shoaib Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Umer Khan, Usman Khan and Zia-ul-Haq.

Markhor Information Technology Solutions: Husnain Nadeem (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Hamdani, Abuzar Tariq, Adil Naz, Afaq Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Atizaz Habib Khan, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Khalid Usman, Khubaib Khalil, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Arslan Zia, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Nabeel, Mohammad Tahir, Muhammad Riazullah, Mustafa Javed, Rafay Rana, Sajjad Ali, Salman Aslam, Salman Khan, Samama Riaz, Shahab Khan, Syed Awad Naqvi, Tauqeer Abbas, Waleed Zahid Bajwa and Zahid Mansoor.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited: Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Rohail Nazir (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Ali Zaryab Asif, Danish Aziz, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Arsal, Mohammad Hammad Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Niaz Khan, Razaullah, Saad Khan, Umar Siddique and Waqar Ahmed.

Pakistan Television: Shamyl Hussain (captain), Taimur Khan (vice-captain), Ahmad Daniyal, Ali Usman, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Israr Hussain, Kashif Ali, Khalil Ahmed, Mohammad Ammar, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Shahzad, Sharoon Siraj, Waqar Hussain, Yasir Khan and Zahid Mehmood.

State Bank of Pakistan: Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (captain), Kamran Ghulam (vice-captain), Abdullah, Abid Ali, Afaq Afridi, Ali Shan, Basit Ali, Faham-ul-Haq, Haroon Arshad, Hasan Ali, Hasan Raza, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naqeebullah, Qasim Akram, Rameez Aziz, Shahid Aziz and Sirajuddin.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited: Shan Masood (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abdul Subhan, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Hassan Baloch, Athar Mahmood, Azan Awais, Bilawal Bhatti, Farhan Yousuf, Hamza Zahoor, Khan Zaib, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Azab, Muhammad Imran (Randhawa), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Sajid Khan, Sameer Minhas, Shahnawaz Dahani and Shehzad Gul.

President’s Trophy Grade-I schedule

12-15 September

Ghani Glass v KRL — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

MIT Solutions v Kingsmen Academy — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

PTV v OGDCL — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

SBP v SNGPL — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

18-21 September

Ghani Glass v SNGPL — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

KRL v MIT Solutions — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

SBP v PTV — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

OGDCL v Kingsmen Academy — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

24-27 September

SBP v Ghani Glass — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

KRL v OGDCL — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

SNGPL v MIT Solutions — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

PTV v Kingsmen Academy — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

30 September-3 October

MIT Solutions v Ghani Glass — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Kingsmen Academy v KRL — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

SNGPL v PTV — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

OGDCL v SBP — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

6-9 October

PTV v Ghani Glass — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

KRL v SBP — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

OGDCL v MIT Solutions — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

SNGPL v Kingsmen Academy — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

12-15 October

Ghani Glass v Kingsmen Academy — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

PTV v KRL — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

MIT Solutions v SBP — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

SNGPL v OGDCL — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

18-21 October

OGDCL v Ghani Glass — Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

KRL v SNGPL — Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

MIT Solutions v PTV — Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

Kingsmen Academy v SBP — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

24-28 October