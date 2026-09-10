Alexander Zverev overcomes Botic van de Zandschulp to reach US Open semi-finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp on September 9, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev moved a step closer to a second Grand Slam title as the German defeated Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 to reach the US Open semi-finals here at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old French Open champion has gradually rediscovered his best form and will face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the last four.

Zverev endured an inconsistent start on serve at Arthur Ashe Stadium, hitting five double faults in the opening set.

However, van de Zandschulp's errors from the forehand allowed the top seed to break in the fifth game before he secured the set.

The Dutchman raised his level in the second set and threatened to draw level, but Zverev held firm under pressure before winning three consecutive games late in the set to seize control.

The German then broke early in the third with a powerful overhead smash and completed a comfortable victory to reach his third U.S. Open semi-final.

Zverev reflected on his resilience and improved form as he battled through a difficult start to reach the US Open semi-finals.

"I think you saw in the first two rounds, I really didn't play well," Zverev said.

"In other tournaments I would be out in the first round, but here I can fight back and play best of five sets, play 4-1/2 hours. I've started playing better throughout the tournament and I'm definitely happy to be in the semi-finals here."

Zverev has now recorded 23 Grand Slam match wins this year, surpassing Boris Becker's German men's record of 22 set in 1989.

He will meet Khachanov in a rematch of their Tokyo Olympics gold-medal match in 2021.