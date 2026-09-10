Wasim Akram reveals why he does not want to coach Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and former pacer Wasim Akram pictured during the Asia Cup Super Four match against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram has revealed why he is not interested in taking up the coaching role with the national team, citing the intense scrutiny faced by coaches and the growing pressure from social media and the press.

During a recent interview with cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti, Akram was asked why he has no desire to coach the Pakistan national team despite his vast experience in international cricket.

The former Pakistan captain explained that the way coaches are held responsible whenever the team fails to deliver has made the role increasingly difficult. He questioned why players are not subjected to the same level of accountability when results go against the team.

“I don’t understand why, when a team performs badly, the coach is sacked, but the players who are actually playing are not held to the same standard. That is something I have never understood,” Akram said.

Akram also pointed to the intense criticism surrounding Pakistan cricket, particularly on social media and in the press, as another reason for his reluctance to take up the coaching role.

The former fast bowler said he no longer has the patience for personal attacks and disrespectful criticism, particularly from individuals without playing experience who still offer strong opinions on cricketing strategy and technique.

He stressed that coaching Pakistan would require dealing with pressure both on and off the field, making it a demanding responsibility in the current media environment.

“I am now 60 years old, and I cannot tolerate this kind of disrespect and below-the-belt criticism, especially from people who have never played cricket but talk about strategy and technique in a disrespectful manner,” he said.

“At this stage of my life, I do not want to take that kind of pressure. Coaching the Pakistan team, both on and off the field, is not a piece of cake, especially with social media and the press,” he added.