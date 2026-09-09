Lionel Messi agrees to purchase Spanish club Eldense

An undated photo of Argentine captain Lionel Messi. — Instagram/leomessi

Lionel Messi has agreed in principle to become the owner of Spanish second-division side C.D. Eldense, the club said on Wednesday.

The Inter Miami forward is close to completing a deal to purchase 100% of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.

The potential acquisition comes after Messi, 39, purchased fifth-tier Spanish side UE Cornella on April 16 earlier this year.

Cornella have a reputation for success in grassroots and youth football, with several graduates making it to join Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona from their academy over the years.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is also expected to receive a stake in Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami once his current playing contract with the team comes to an end.

"At this time, the operation is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD)," Eldense told Reuters.

🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi becomes new owner of La Liga 2 side CD Eldense. 🇪🇸



Messi buys 100% of the club’s currently established in La Liga 2 in Spain — follows the investment made in Catalunya side UD Cornellá.



🎥➕ https://t.co/TQeEVFTS51 pic.twitter.com/jyhQIOXg9X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2026

The club were unable to give a fixed date for the completion of the deal. TH Soluciones Group have also been contacted for comment.

Eldense, 20th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October. The club have spent most of their history in Spain’s lower divisions but, following fresh investment, have featured in the second tier in three of the past four seasons.

Messi recently retired from international duty with Argentina, but continues to expand his involvement in football away from the pitch.

Eldense are based in Elda, a town of around 55,000 people in the eastern Spanish province of Alicante.

Messi will be unable to invest heavily in signing players for Eldense, due to Spain's strict salary limit rules.

Messi is one of a number of big names in Spanish football who have become club owners. Former teammate Gerard Pique's Kosmos group own Andorra who also play in Spain's second tier.

Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are part of investment groups that are majority shareholders at Alverca in Portugal and SM Caen in France, respectively.