Rory McIlroy says 'a lot' of LIV players can strengthen other tours

Golf player Rory McIlroy speaks to the media during a press conference at MGM Music Hall MassMutual Lounge. - Reuters

With LIV Golf filing for bankruptcy and its future uncertain, current LIV golfers are likely to become free agents -- and Rory McIlroy said that can only benefit other pro tours around the world.

Speaking Wednesday ahead of the Irish Open, where he is the defending champion, McIlroy said the DP World Tour would be buoyed by an influx of players. While LIV officials are attempting to rebuild the upstart league, there are no guarantees for players that it actually will happen. And it almost certain players will not receive the multi-million contracts and big tournament purses.

"I'm not in their shoes but LIV at the start looked a lot more attractive than what LIV 2.0 might be from a financial standpoint," McIlroy said. "I'm not trying to predict the future but I would predict that you'll see some guys leave, as they are free to now as, I guess, contracts have been breached by them filing for bankruptcy."

"I think that means other tours have decisions to make. And obviously there's a lot of players on LIV that can strengthen golf tournaments and make them more competitive," continued the 37-year-old Northern Irishman, the No. 2 player in the world. "So I would see that as a good thing for the DP World Tour. And I think the health of the DP World Tour is in a really good spot."

The DP World Tour in 2026 features 42 tournaments in 25 countries, and the Irish Open might be the most visible of them all.

That's because it's being played at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, a seaside resort in Doonbeg on the southwest coast of the country in County Clare.

President Donald Trump plans to attend the tournament at the course that bears his name, bringing extra security and perhaps inconvenience for the players and fans. It will be the first time McIlroy, a six-time major champion, has played the course.

McIlroy was asked to weigh in.

"I think when the sitting president of the United States of America visits anywhere, it becomes a logistical challenge. There's a lot that goes into it. They obviously have to lock down a specific area and make sure that it's safe for him to travel into, and the entire delegation, whoever that is," McIlroy said.

"Logistically, it provides a bit of a challenge but we are at one of his properties that he has kindly provided for us to play a golf tournament.

"I said yesterday, the president of the United States wants to come watch a little bit of golf. I think we are all happy to be here, grateful to be here. His presence at the Irish Open makes it a truly international event. That brings more attention and eyeballs to the Irish Open, and it can only be a good thing."