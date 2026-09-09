Razaullah revives Pakistan’s express pace tradition with 140-plus bowling on debut

Pakistan pacer Razaullah celebrates after dismissing Emilio Gay on day one of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 9, 2026. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s right-arm pace sensation Razaullah brought a much-needed burst of express pace to the Test attack, repeatedly breaching 140km/h during the third Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The right-arm quick immediately caught attention with his slingy action and genuine speed, clocking 89mph (143km/h) during his first over against Joe Root. The delivery was reported to be the fastest by a Pakistani bowler in the series.

Razaullah continued to operate at high pace throughout his spell, reaching 146km/h during England’s innings and regularly troubling the batters with deliveries above 140km/h.

His pace produced an instant reward as he dismissed Root for eight with his fourth delivery in Test cricket. The ball, which travelled at around 89mph, skidded through and struck Root on the front pad, with the review confirming the lbw decision.

Razaullah then claimed his second wicket when he bowled England opener Emilio Gay for 60. The decisive delivery was recorded at 144km/h, with Gay edging the ball back onto his stumps.

The debutant finished the day with figures of 2/42 from nine overs, making him one of the brightest performers in Pakistan’s bowling attack despite England taking control of the contest.

Razaullah’s emergence is particularly significant for Pakistan, a country long associated with producing genuine fast bowlers.

While the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have previously provided the side with serious pace, the youngster’s ability to consistently operate above 140km/h offers another exciting option for the future.

His performance at Edgbaston has therefore provided Pakistan with more than just two wickets. Razaullah has shown that the country may have uncovered another young quick capable of bringing genuine speed and aggression to Test cricket.

Pakistan have struggled to maintain a consistent supply of genuine express pace in their Test attack in recent years, with the team searching for a bowler capable of regularly breaching the 140km/h mark.

Razaullah’s emergence at Edgbaston could provide the answer, with the 21-year-old repeatedly hitting speeds around 140km/h and reaching approximately 145km/h on his Test debut.