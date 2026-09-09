Pakistan U19 storm past England U19 in Youth ODI series opener

Pakistan's Usman Khan plays a shot during their ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup match against India at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1, 2026. — ICC

ARUNDEL: Centuries from Usman Khan and Farhan Yousaf, followed by Mohammad Sayyam's four-wicket haul, led Pakistan U19 to a thumping 177-run victory over England U19 in the first Youth ODI of the four-match series here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf's decision to bat first paid dividends as the Green Shirts piled up a mammoth total of 332/9 in their 50 overs, courtesy of his marathon 268-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Usman Ali.

The Green Shirts, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Aliyan Usman in the third over with just 12 runs on the board.

Top-order batter Abdul Qadir launched a brief counterattack on the home side's bowlers with a blistering 26-run cameo off 13 deliveries until falling victim to Charlie Taylor on the final delivery of the fifth over with 41 runs on the board.

His dismissal paved the way for Farhan to walk out and bat at No.4, and the skipper raised a match-defining partnership with opener Usman, which stretched until the 47th over and saw both batters bring up their respective centuries.

Farhan made an anchoring 115 off 133 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and a six, while Usman top-scored with a blistering 136-ball 151, studded with 15 fours and four sixes.

Their back-to-back dismissals sparked a collapse as Pakistan U19 lost five more wickets off the remaining 16 deliveries but added a handy 20 runs to finish at a commendable total.

Set to chase a mammoth 333-run target, the home side could only muster 155 before getting bowled out in 35.1 overs despite Isaac Mohammed's gutsy half-century.

The left-handed opener waged a lone battle for England U19 and top-scored with a cautious 72 off 94 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six, while No.8 batter Luke Hands (28) and captain Ralphie Albert (14) were the only others to amass double figures.

Sayyam spearheaded Pakistan U19's bowling charge with economical figures of 4/39 in 9.1 overs, while Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with two scalps each.



The resounding victory helped Pakistan U19 secure a 1-0 lead in the four-match Youth ODI series against England U19, with the second fixture scheduled to be played in Guildford on September 12.