Mike Hesson responds to Jason Gillespie's 'don't be a yes man' remark

The collage features interim and former Pakistan red-ball head coaches Mike Hesson (left) and Jason Gillespie. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has responded to former Test coach Jason Gillespie’s advice to avoid becoming a “yes man”, stressing the importance of focusing on his responsibilities while recognising that some matters remain beyond his control.

Recently, former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie told The Telegraph that current white-ball and interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson should trust his instincts and avoid becoming a “yes man” amid the turmoil surrounding Pakistan cricket.

“My advice to Mike would be: trust your instincts and don’t be a yes man,” Gillespie had said.

“I know him, he’s a great guy and I think he’s an excellent coach. I hope he just doesn’t get caught up in all this mess just because he’s happy to accept a pay cheque,” he added.

During a recent interview, former England captain Nasser Hussain pointed out that Hesson is now Pakistan’s 19th Test coach in 25 years and referred to Gillespie’s recent comments.

Hussain noted that Gillespie admires Hesson both as a coach and as a person and advised him not to abandon his core principles or become a “yes man”. He then asked Hesson whether he was confident he could stick to those principles amid everything happening in Pakistan cricket.

“Oh, without doubt. I mean, I can focus on what I need to do within the team. There are things that are acceptable and things that aren’t. But some things are also outside of your control,” Hesson said.

“I think I’m very clear about where we want this team to go, and over the next five days, we’re going to try to implement that as best we can,” he added.

The New Zealander was appointed Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach following the team’s disappointing performances in the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s.

Following those defeats, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made significant changes to the Test squad, releasing seven players from the previously announced line-up and replacing them with an equal number of players.

The changes included the returns of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, along with five uncapped players.

The PCB also reshuffled the coaching staff, with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul released from their respective positions. Hesson and Ashley Noffke were subsequently brought in as replacements.