Jordan Hermann equals all-time ODI record on debut

South Africa's Jordan Hermann celebrates reaching his century during their first ODI against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 9, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Left-handed South Africa batter Jordan Hermann on Wednesday made his ODI debut memorable by playing a magnificent 150-run knock against Namibia here at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Hermann, who was amongst the three South African players handed the ODI debut cap for the recently concluded fixture, came out all guns blazing as he smashed the home side's bowlers for 17 fours and three sixes.

The 24-year-old, who opened South Africa's innings alongside Connor Esterhuizen, eventually fell victim to Ruben Trumpelmann in the 44th over and returned after top-scoring with 150 off just 126 deliveries.

As a result, the left-handed batter equalled compatriot Matthew Breetzke's record of the highest score on ODI debut, which the latter achieved during their Pakistan-hosted tri-series match against New Zealand.

The elusive further comprises Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mark Chapman and another South African, Colin Ingram, all of whom scored in excess of 120 on their respective ODI debuts.

Highest score on ODI debut

150 – Jordan Hermann (South Africa) against Namibia in 2026 150 – Matthew Breetzke (South Africa) against New Zealand in 2025 148 – Desmond Haynes (West Indies) against Australia in 1978 127 – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) against Ireland in 2021 124* – Mark Chapman (Hong Kong) against USA in 2015 124 – Colin Ingram (South Africa) against Zimbabwe in 2010

Hermann's monumental knock ultimately earned him the Player of the Match award on his maiden ODI appearance after South Africa prevailed by 99 runs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method by reducing Namibia to 162/8 in 31 overs.

Prenelan Subrayen spearheaded the Proteas' bowling charge with four wickets for 29 runs in his six overs, followed by Kwena Maphaka with two, while Corbin Bosch and another debutant, Duan Jansen, chipped in with one scalp apiece.