South Africa thump Namibia in rain-hit ODI series opener

South Africa's Kwena Maphaka (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 9, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Debutant Jordan Hermann's monumental 150-run knock, followed by Prenelan Subrayen's four-wicket haul, powered South Africa to a resounding 99-run victory over Namibia in the rain-affected first ODI of the three-match series here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus's decision to field first backfired as the Proteas piled up a mammoth total of 348/6 in 50 overs despite Ruben Trumpelmann's four-wicket haul.

Leading the way for the visitors was debutant opener Hermann, who oversaw their innings until the 44th over, and walked back after top-scoring with 150 off just 126 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and three sixes, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Hermann also shared a marathon 190-run partnership for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, who contributed with an anchoring 72 off 84 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six.

Besides the duo, middle-order batter Dewald Brevis and all-rounder Corbin Bosch made handy contributions to South Africa's total with 33 and 39 not out, respectively.

Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as he bagged four wickets for 68 runs in his 10 overs, while JJ Smit and captain Erasmus could make one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a revised target of 262 runs in 31 overs following a rain interruption, the home side could only muster 162/8 and thus succumbed to a 99-run defeat as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Right-handed opener Malan Kruger remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a scratchy 34 off 60 deliveries, followed by all-rounder Smit with 31, while skipper Erasmus (21) was the other notable run-getter.

Subrayen spearheaded South Africa's bowling charge with four wickets for 29 runs in his six overs, followed by Kwena Maphaka with two, while Duan Jansen and Bosch chipped in with one scalp apiece.