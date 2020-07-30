PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has hinted that by touring England during the Covid-10 pandemic, the national team has done a massive favour to their English counterparts, which could factor in in any reciprocal tours of Pakistan.

Wasim, in a PCB podcast, said that he gets asked a lot that why was the PCB going out of its way to facilitate England in these times of crisis.

He made it clear that neither any formal deals were struck with the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) nor was it the time to do so but added that the tour would benefit the team in the long-run.

"Pakistan's tour of England is being appreciated a lot in Britain. It will help us a lot in future," the PCB CEO said.

Wasim further said that PCB's decision to send its team for a Test and T20I series to England was not just for its own sake but for the greater good of the global game.

"The PCB is now taking decisions not only for Pakistan but for world cricket. We'd have to understand that if cricket would not have been played over the next six months, the ICC would have suffered economic losses," he said.

PCB CEO hints England tour could manifest in reciprocal tour of Pakistan