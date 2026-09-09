Manchester United key player misses training before Champions League clash: report

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick during training at Trafford Training Centre in Carrington on September 9, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is expected to sit out in their Champions League opener against Sabah as the Englishman reportedly missed training on Wednesday morning.

The Red Devils will start their campaign in European competition on Thursday against Azerbaijani club Sabah at Old Trafford, and according to The Sun report, Michael Carrick’s side will be without their only specialist senior left-back.

Shaw missed training on September 9, which was a recovery day.

It would be a big blow for United, as Luke is their only option in that position, and they failed to bring a left-back in the summer transfer window.

Tyrell Malacia left as a free agent, and United’s targets in the summer were Lewis Hall and Miles Lewis Skelly, but they stayed at their clubs.

Youth player Harry Amass has also not played for Manchester United since May 2025. He last played a competitive match for Norwich City in January, when he was on loan.

In the absence of Shaw and Amass, Carrick will likely play Noussair Mazraoui at the left-back position. The Moroccan full-back replaced Luke in United’s 2-2 draw at Everton on September 6. He gave the ball away, which led to Ainsley Maitland-Niles scoring an equaliser for the Toffees.

United return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-season absence. After a home game against Sabah Red Devils will face Atletico Madrid and FC Como away on 13 and 21 October, respectively. They will then host AS Roma on November 3, before taking on Sporting CP away on November 25.

Carrick’s side will then play RB Leipzig on December 8 and Bayern Munich on January 20 at home. They will finish the league stage of the Champions League at Villarreal on January 27.