Shaheen Shah Afridi set for first-class return in President's Trophy Grade-I: sources

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in action during their practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 23, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan's ace pacer and ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to feature in this year's President's Trophy Grade-I, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

According to the insiders, Shaheen, who was left out of the Pakistan squad for their away series against West Indies and England, respectively, will be returning to first-class cricket since his breakout 2017 season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 26-year-old, who has now represented Pakistan in 34 Tests since making his debut the following year after his most recent first-class appearance, will turn up for his boyhood department, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), in the President's Trophy Grade-I, slated to commence on September 12.

KRL, which finished fourth in the previous edition of the departmental first-class tournament, will start their campaign this year against Ghani Glass, with their first-round fixture scheduled to be played in Peshawar from September 12 to 15.

Sources further suggested that the Pakistan ODI captain, who recently led Pakistan Gold to the title victory at the inaugural National Champions Cup by defeating Shadab Khan's Pakistan Greens in the final, will also represent KRL in the President's Cup.

The departmental List-A domestic tournament, which was originally scheduled to be played in August, was pushed back to December following a request from the national selection committee and the white-ball team management, who felt that players needed adequate rest after the National Champions Cup.

The President's Cup, contested by the same eight departments that will feature in the first-class edition of the President's Trophy, has served as the standalone List-A competition in Pakistan's men's domestic calendar over the past two seasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) abolished the Pakistan Cup after the 2023-24 season, leaving the President's Cup as the primary 50-over domestic competition.