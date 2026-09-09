Oleksandr Usyk responds to Tyson Fury’s callout

An undated photo of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off during the weigh-in. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has responded to Tyson Fury’s callout, saying, "I'm coming for you, you greedy belly".

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury traded provocations and called for a third bout. Fury declared his readiness for a "trilogy."

Usyk and Fury have traded provocations on social media, calling for a trilogy.

This week, ‘The Gypsy King’ continued his war of words against Anthony Joshua and said he believes his fight with AJ has collapsed and he called out Usyk for a trilogy.

The former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion posted a video of his training on a treadmill on Instagram and addressed the Briton, calling him a "greedy belly."

"Tyson, I’m coming for you, my brother. You pathetic belly," Usyk said.

"Still thinking about me?" Usyk wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.

Fury reposted Ukrainian’s video in his stories, with a caption: "I want to fight a real man like you, brother,"

Tyson Fury also challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a rematch in a video in his stories.

"Here we are, people. Training hard in the gym. Doing what we do best. Oleksandr Usyk, you "middleweight"-"rabbit," I’m coming for you. You said you were looking for a real man to fight, well, here I am. I want to fight a real man like you, brother. You’ll be torn to pieces, you middleweight bum. Come here," Fury said.

Fury later also posted on Instagram, calling on Usyk to hold a "trilogy."

"The trilogy is coming. Land of real men, time to take back what’s ours. The last dance between warriors of the modern world. Soon," Fury wrote.

British public has been waiting for a fight between Fury and Joshua for as long as a decade.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States.

However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn want the fight at Wembley Stadium.

The tensions are continuing behind the scenes, but Fury has been making public claims on social media throughout.

Tyson said the delay will only lead him to fight his former rival, Usyk, who beat him twice in 2024.