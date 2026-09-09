Pakistan batting crumbles as England seamers strike repeatedly in third Test

England pacer Ollie Robinson (left) celebrates after taking wicket of Saim Ayub on day one of third Test match against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham on September 9, 2026. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled under a relentless England pace attack as the visitors lost seven wickets on the opening day of the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The first session ended with England firmly in control as Pakistan struggled to 100-7 after 23 overs, with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on 37 and Razaullah providing support at the other end on 11.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan suffered an early setback in the third over when Ollie Robinson struck, dismissing returning opener Saim Ayub for a 10-ball duck after trapping him leg before wicket (LBW).

Jofra Archer then removed Pakistan’s other opener, Azan Awais, who departed for nine off 20 deliveries, including two boundaries, leaving Pakistan reeling at 14-2 after 5.5 overs.

The wickets continued to tumble as Robinson struck again to dismiss Abdullah Shafique for three off 16 balls. Archer followed in the very next over, removing former captain Shan Masood for five off seven deliveries to reduce Pakistan to 28-4.

Pakistan lost half of their side in the 15th over when Josh Tongue bowled captain Babar Azam for seven off 18 balls. Babar struck one boundary during his brief stay at the crease as Pakistan slipped to 48-5.

Debutant wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori opened his Test account with a boundary off Tongue’s bowling. However, his innings was short-lived as Tongue dismissed him for four off five deliveries, claiming his second wicket of the innings.

Another debutant, Imran Randhawa, also endured a brief outing as Tongue claimed his third wicket by dismissing the batter, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 84-7 after 20.4 overs.

Saud Shakeel continues to lead Pakistan’s fightback, while Razaullah makes a valuable contribution to help the visitors cross the 100-run mark despite the regular fall of wickets.

Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.