Alcaraz reveals what made difference in epic US Open defeat to Shelton

Shelton stunned reigning champion Alcaraz in a US Open quarter-final

By Web Desk
September 09, 2026
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz walks off the court after losing his quarterfinal match against Ben Shelton of the US at Flushing Meadows in New York on September 9, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz revealed what made the difference in the deciding fifth-set tiebreak in an epic US Open loss to Ben Shelton.

Shelton stunned reigning champion Alcaraz in a quarter-final that ended at 3:34 am Wednesday, breaking the record for the latest finish in Flushing Meadows history.

The big-hitting Shelton won 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) on Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 4 hr 28 min classic, ending the Spaniard's hopes of retaining his title in his first tournament back after a four-month injury absence.

Speaking to reporters in a post-match press talk, Alcaraz said he was “happy” and “proud.”

“Well, as I said before the tournament began, my expectation was to go there, compete, play in these kinds of matches, for me, being healthy,” said the 23-year-old Spaniard.

“So, it was close. It was close. So, I’m just a little bit disappointed about not getting the win, but I’m just happy. I’m just proud about myself, about how I fought.”

When asked what made the difference in the deciding set, Alcaraz highlighted Shelton’s serve.

“Well, the serve is a really good weapon in these kind of situations. But sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” said the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“I remember the last [fifth set] tiebreak that I played was in Paris [against Jannik Sinner last year]; it was an unbelievable game that I played during that moment.

“This time, when you’re trying to fight, and trying to overcome all the problems that you might have, physically tired a lot.

“And obviously, when he’s serving, he puts a lot of pressure on you. You’re thinking about trying to put the return in, and it’s an unknown if you’re gonna play the point, or he’s gonna get a free point with the serve.

“So, I think in these moments, he takes a lot of advantage with the serve. Not any excuse, but I would say this is an important weapon in these moments.”

Shelton will have an all-American last-four meeting with Frances Tiafoe, who came from two sets down to beat compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10/6) in another match that went the full distance.

It ensures a US player will be in the final; no American man has won the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

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