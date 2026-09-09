Bryce Elder undergoes knee surgery, faces 3-4 week absence

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park on Aug 31, 2026. — Reuters

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder has undergone surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss three to four weeks, manager Walt Weiss confirmed on Tuesday.

The right-hander, who has made 26 starts for the Braves this season, has been managing discomfort in his knee since the All-Star break.

However, the issue worsened to the point where surgery was deemed necessary to give him a chance of returning in time for the postseason.

Elder travelled from Philadelphia to Dallas to undergo the procedure. The 26-year-old has posted an 8-8 record with a 4.11 ERA this season and has recorded 15 quality starts, second only to Chris Sale among Braves pitchers.

Weiss said Elder had been one of the Braves’ top pitchers early in the season but could no longer continue playing through his knee discomfort.

"In the first half, he was one of the best pitchers on our staff," Weiss said. "He tried to fight through it. He got to a point where we couldn't really do it anymore."

The Braves will now turn to Reynaldo Lopez to fill Elder's place in their six-man starting rotation.

Weiss said Lopez is likely to make his return as early as Wednesday.

Lopez has made 11 starts this season but has spent the past six weeks on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee. He recently completed three rehabilitation starts with Triple-A Gwinnett as he worked towards a return.

The right-hander has made 24 appearances overall this season, compiling a 4-3 record and a 3.64 ERA.

His return could provide an important boost to Atlanta's pitching staff as the team pushes towards the final stretch of the regular season.