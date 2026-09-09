Ollie Robinson achieves major Test landmark against Pakistan

England pacer Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Saim Ayub (not pictured) on day one of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 9, 2026. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson reached a major milestone in his Test career on Wednesday, claiming his 100th wicket on day one of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston.

Robinson achieved the landmark when he dismissed returning opening batter Saim Ayub for a 10-ball duck, trapping him leg before wicket (LBW). The wicket made Robinson the 50th English bowler to reach 100 Test wickets, with the seamer achieving the feat in his 24th match.

The record for the most Test wickets for England belongs to pace legend James Anderson, who tops the list with 704 wickets in 188 matches. Stuart Broad is second with 604 wickets in 167 Tests, while legendary all-rounder Sir Ian Botham is third with 383 wickets in 102 matches.

The 32-year-old has also joined an elite group of bowlers after reaching the 100-wicket mark. Robinson boasts the seventh-best bowling average among players to have taken at least 100 Test wickets.

Robinson has claimed his 100 wickets at an impressive average of 19.34, placing him among Test cricket's most effective bowlers.

George Lohmann leads the list with an extraordinary average of 10.75, followed by Sydney Barnes (16.43), Charlie Turner (16.53), Bobby Peel (16.98), Johnny Briggs (17.75) and Colin Blythe (18.63).

India's Jasprit Bumrah sits just above Robinson with 234 wickets at an average of 19.79, while Johnny Wardle (20.39) and Australia's Alan Davidson (20.53) also feature among the leading bowlers.

For the unversed, Robinson has been one of England's dominant bowlers in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. He currently leads the wicket-takers with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 1.98, including two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.