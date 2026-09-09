Ryan Garcia skips first face-off with Conor Benn

This collage of picture shows American boxer Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn. — Reuters

Ryan Garcia was a no-show for his first face-off with Conor Benn on Tuesday ahead of their highly anticipated world title fight in Las Vegas this weekend.

The American boxer had been scheduled to attend a photo opportunity with Benn but failed to appear, leaving the Briton alone at the event.

The 29 year old Benn was joined by his father, boxing legend Nigel Benn, who jokingly stepped in for Garcia and pretended to face off with his son.

After sharing a light-hearted moment with his father, Benn confirmed that his opponent had failed to turn up.

"I apologise for Ryan doing what Ryan does and bottling it. We turn up, we're here, ready for the face-off," he said.

"Come Saturday, he's in for a war."

The 28 year old Garcia is set to defend his WBC welterweight title against Benn at the T-Mobile Arena, with the contest marking the Briton's first world championship bout.

The American enters the fight as the favourite and responded to Benn's appearance at the face-off by mocking his opponent on Instagram.

"Nice relaxing time as Conor wastes time showing up to a face-off," he said.

"Back to the sauna you go, sausage getting cooked every way."

Despite the absence of Garcia, the two fighters are scheduled to meet twice more before Saturday's showdown.

They will come face-to-face at the official news conference on Thursday before meeting again at Friday's weigh-in.

The build-up has already generated considerable attention, with tensions expected to rise further as fight night approaches.