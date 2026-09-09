Pakistan hand debut caps to three players for third England Test

From left to right: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori, along with pacers Razaullah (centre) and Imran Randhawa, receive their debut caps on day one of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 9, 2026. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan handed debut caps to three players for the third and final Test of the series against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Pacers Razaullah and Mohammad Imran Randhawa, along with wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori, received their maiden Test caps as Pakistan made several changes to their playing XI.

Saud Shakeel presented Ghazi Ghori with his debut Test cap, while pacer Mohammad Abbas handed Razaullah his cap and captain Babar Azam presented Imran Randhawa with his maiden Test cap.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub returned to the side after last representing Pakistan in 2025 against South Africa.

For the unversed, Pakistan head into the Edgbaston Test trailing 2-0 in the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two matches at Headingley and Lord's.

The national team lost the series opener inside three days by an innings and 103 runs after England posted 409 in their first innings. Pakistan were then bowled out for 171 and 135 in their two innings respectively.

The visitors suffered another setback at Lord's, going down by 194 runs. England scored 290 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 110.

The hosts then added 208 runs in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389. However, the visitors were eventually bowled out for 194, handing England a 2-0 series lead.

Pakistan's playing XI for third England Test:

Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.