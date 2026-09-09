England win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in third Test

England's Joe Root (second from left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (centre) look on during the toss ahead of the third Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on September 9, 2026. — PCB

BIRMINGHAM: Hosts England have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

England, who lead the three-match series 2-0, will be aiming to complete a series whitewash, while Pakistan will look to salvage some pride with a victory in the final Test.

Playing XIs

The hosts made no changes to their line-up, while Pakistan handed debut caps to three players: Imran Randhawa, Razaullah and Ghazi Ghori.

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

Head-to-head:

England and Pakistan have faced each other 94 times in Test cricket, with England winning 32 matches and Pakistan securing 23 victories, while 39 encounters have ended in draws.

Pakistan have not won a Test at Edgbaston and are currently on a winless streak in their last eight Tests at the venue, with three draws and five defeats.

Matches played: 94

England won: 32

Pakistan won: 23

Draws: 39

Form guide:

England are in a dominant position after taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The Three Lions have won three of their last five Tests and will be looking to complete a series whitewash against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will aim to end the tour on a positive note after suffering defeats in the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord's. The visitors have won just one of their last four Tests.

England: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, L