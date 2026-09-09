Ben Shelton stuns Carlos Alcaraz in record-breaking US Open thriller

Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on September 9, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Ben Shelton stunned holder Carlos Alcaraz in an epic US Open quarter-final that ended at 3:34 am Wednesday, breaking the record for the latest finish in Flushing Meadows history.

The big-hitting Shelton won 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) on Arthur Ashe stadium in a 4hr 28min classic, ending the Spaniard's hopes of retaining his title in his first tournament back after a four-month injury absence.

On a marathon day that stretched well into the early hours, two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka earlier beat Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-6 (10/7) in another match for the ages.

The Belarusian will now face Jessica Pegula, who had to come from a set down to beat fellow American Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, for a place in the final.

Shelton will have an all-American last-four meeting with Frances Tiafoe, who came from two sets down to beat compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10/6) in another match that went the full distance.

It ensures a US player will be in the final -- no American man has won the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

"It's incredible," said Shelton as he thanked the New York crowd for staying so late.

"I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world. I say that this is the greatest stadium in the world.

"To be here in front of you guys tonight is an absolute honor.

"Sharing the court with Carlos is an absolute honor, and I cherish every moment that I have out here."

Alcaraz was disappointed to go out but also happy with his performance following the long injury layoff.

"I'm just proud about myself, about how I fought," he said, calling his opponent "a beast" physically.

"Shelton is an unbelievable player, powerful. He just managed how to play really, really well in every situation, so credit to him," he said.

Sabalenka had to dig deep against her 21-year-old Czech opponent Noskova.

"What a battle," Sabalenka told the crowd. "I was pushing myself to the limit, especially in the third set.

"I honestly thought that was it, the match was over, and that's what helped me to feel loose and go for my shots," she added after trailing 4-2 in the third set on the back of two double faults.

Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 US Open final -- still the American's only appearance in a Grand Slam title match -- and beat her again last year in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka looked headed for another Grand Slam disappointment in a season in which she has so far been unable to add to her stash of four major titles.

Clearly frustrated, she nevertheless regrouped and broke Noskova to love to pull level at 4-4.

They hurtled into a 10-point tiebreak where Sabalenka finally sealed victory with a second-serve ace.

The victory was Sabalenka's first win over a top-10 player since she beat Coco Gauff in the Miami final in March.

American 11th seed Tiafoe also came back from the brink after Michelsen, ranked 46th, served for the match at 5-4 in the third.

"He gave me some gifts, a couple of double faults there," Tiafoe said.

"But then I slowly started to get my rhythm there, snuck out third set and slowly started playing better and better.

"But he is a hell of a player," Tiafoe added of Michelsen, who wept in Tiafoe's arms as they met at the net after 4hr 38min.

"He should have easily won today."

Third-seeded Pegula needed two hours and 20 minutes to get past Navarro.

"It was really tough," Pegula said after a match featuring nine breaks of serve.

"It was physical, humid. I wasn't exactly serving my best and I was fighting a lot of demons out there today."