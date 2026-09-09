Santner backs India’s pace attack to thrive in challenging New Zealand conditions

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner pictured during a practice session ahead of the third Test against India at Wankhede Stadium on October 30, 2024, in Mumbai, India. — AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner believes India possess the firepower and variety needed to succeed in their upcoming ICC World Test Championship assignment in New Zealand, despite the unique challenges posed by the country’s early-season conditions.

With several players in India’s squad yet to experience the rigours of Test cricket in New Zealand, Santner believes adapting quickly to the conditions will be crucial for the visitors.

“The first thing is to try and understand the conditions as quickly as possible,” Santner told The Times of India in an interview.

“A few players have been there before and done well. In October-November, the pitches can play differently compared to February-March.

“So, early in the season in New Zealand, the ball might move around a little bit. It is about getting your head around that,” he added.

With early-season conditions expected to favour the moving ball, Santner feels India’s pace attack is more than capable of handling the challenge.

“(Jasprit) Bumrah leading the attack and being able to nip and swing the ball will hold the key,” Santner said.

“(Mohammed) Siraj has done it for a long time as well and (Prasidh) Krishna is obviously bowling well. There is a lot of variety, which is what you need.”

Manav Suthar has emerged as one of India’s key bowlers in recent series, with his performances in Sri Lanka particularly noteworthy.

Santner believes the spinner can still play a role in New Zealand, even though the conditions may not initially be as conducive to spin bowling.

“He has been very impressive since he made his debut,” Santner said of Suthar.

“He gets nice and tight to the stumps and gets good shape on the ball. He does bowl with good overspin when he needs to, and that is the key in New Zealand — trying to get a bit of bounce, especially if there is grass.

“I think there is still a role for a spinner in New Zealand, especially in Tests alongside the quicks, whether it is the first or second innings when the pitch might be holding up. On days four and five, it could spin a bit.

“Whether it is (Ravindra) Jadeja or Suthar, both are very good options,” he added.

Currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, India face a tough task to qualify for next year’s final at Lord’s. Their challenge will become even greater on their tour of New Zealand, where they have won a Test series only twice in their history, most recently in 2009.

Despite India’s modest record in New Zealand, Santner backed the visitors’ squad depth to help them rise to the occasion.

“I think it has always been a challenge. They always play the best teams, and then having to adapt to the conditions quickly is the main thing,” Santner said.

“But they have got all bases covered,” he concluded.

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