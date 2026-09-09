'Issues are a lot deeper': Wasim Akram on Pakistan cricket crisis

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram (left) interacts with players before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage match against the USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said he is unable to help address the problems facing Pakistan cricket because they are too deep and systemic to be solved by any single individual.

Akram pointed to shortcomings across batting, bowling and fielding, as well as instability in the first-class domestic structure, as major reasons behind the national team's decline.

Speaking candidly ahead of the third Test against England at Edgbaston, which begins on Wednesday, Akram stressed that responsibility for Pakistan's struggles lies with multiple stakeholders rather than any one individual or group.

"I get asked all the time, 'Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?' But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there's nothing else there. The systems aren't there below that," Akram told The Athletic.

"The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there's no consistency, no patience. But in Pakistan we have a saying: 'You can only clap with two hands'," he added.

Akram said he had anticipated Pakistan's difficulties against England even before the series began, citing weaknesses in all three departments of the game.

"I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England," he said, reflecting his assessment of the gap between the two sides.

The former fast bowler was equally critical of Pakistan's performances, particularly their lack of balance across the three departments.

"Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It's not rocket science," he said.

Pakistan's decision to field multiple debutants in the third Test at Edgbaston further highlighted the concerns over squad depth and the limited pool of experienced players available at the highest level.

Beyond the ongoing series, Akram identified instability in domestic cricket as one of the fundamental reasons behind Pakistan's international struggles.

He specifically criticised the lack of consistency and patience within the first-class structure in recent years, arguing that instability at domestic level has had a direct impact on the quality of players emerging into the national team.

According to Akram, the consequences are now visible across Pakistan's batting, bowling and fielding, while the problems extend beyond the players and coaching staff.

He also acknowledged that the same systemic issues have influenced the mentality of fans, suggesting that the challenges facing Pakistan cricket run throughout the entire ecosystem rather than being confined to the dressing room or selection process.