Lionel Messi closes in on Spanish club Eldense takeover

An undated picture of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Lionel Messi is reportedly close to completing a deal to acquire Spanish second-tier club CD Eldense, adding another football ownership venture to the Argentina star’s growing portfolio.

According to multiple reports in Spain, Messi has reached an agreement in principle to purchase all the shares held by Eldense’s majority owner, Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

The proposed takeover is still subject to approval from Spain’s High Council for Sports (CSD).

TH Soluciones took control of the Alicante-based club in October 2025 and would transfer its entire stake to Messi under the reported agreement.

The potential acquisition comes after Messi purchased fifth-tier Spanish side UE Cornella on April 16th.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is also expected to receive a stake in Major League Soccer club Inter Miami once his current playing contract with the team comes to an end.

Messi recently retired from international duty with Argentina, but continues to expand his involvement in football away from the pitch.

Eldense are based in Elda, a town of around 55,000 people in the eastern Spanish province of Alicante.

The club have spent most of their history in Spain’s lower divisions but, following fresh investment, have featured in the second tier in three of the past four seasons.

The club dismissed manager Claudio Barragan on Sunday after collecting just two points from their opening four league matches, leaving Eldense third from bottom.