Holger Rune set to return after 11-month injury layoff

Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's George Loffhagen on July 5, 2023. — Reuters

Denmark’s Holger Rune has announced on Tuesday that he will return to competitive tennis next week after an 11-month absence due to injury.

The 23-year-old former world number four will make his comeback in Denmark’s Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria in Copenhagen on September 18th.

Rune, now ranked 133rd in the world, ruptured his left Achilles tendon last October and has repeatedly delayed his return to competitive action as he continued his rehabilitation.

Rune expressed his excitement at ending his 11-month injury layoff and making his comeback on home soil in Copenhagen.

“I have great news… I will be coming back end of next week for the Davis Cup in Copenhagen,” said Rune in a video posted on Instagram.

“I’m thrilled… it’s been 11 months of hard work. I missed it so much. To be back playing and starting at home, it’s just going to be beautiful, so see you guys the 18th September in Copenhagen for my first match.”

The 2022 Paris Masters champion had initially targeted a return during the grass-court season but was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon as his recovery took longer than expected.

He subsequently pulled out of the US Open, extending his competitive absence.

Rune has been eager to return at full strength and said in June that he was determined to use the experience to come back stronger.

It is pertinent to mention that his Davis Cup comeback on home soil will mark a significant milestone in his return to the sport.