Real Madrid begin Champions League with win over Inter

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck against Inter Milan in Champions League on September 8, 2026. — Reuters

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid secured a narrow 2-1 victory over his former side Inter Milan in a high-octane Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The record 15-time European champions took a two-goal lead through Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde thanks to two Inter errors in the first half.

Carlos Augusto smashed home for Cristian Chivu’s team in the second half, but they could not find an equaliser in a pulsating battle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid coach Mourinho led the Italian side to Champions League glory in 2010 at the same stadium, the last time either they or he managed to lift the trophy, a few days before joining Los Blancos for his first stint at the helm.

After two seasons without a major trophy and enduring early European exits, Madrid president Florentino Perez brought back the Portuguese veteran to try and stop the rot, and Mourinho got the team off to both a triumphant and entertaining start to the league phase.

Mourinho’s side bounced back from a first defeat of the season at Real Betis in La Liga on Friday, although goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several smart saves and Inter Milan were wasteful.

The Italians started energetically in attack but were destabilised by two grievous errors at the back.

Real Madrid stopper Courtois made two saves as the visitors probed early.

However, in the 14th minute Curtis Jones’s poor pass put Yann Bisseck under pressure, and Brahim Diaz poked the ball through to Mbappe, who swiftly fired home.

Real Madrid’s second was gobbled up by Valverde when Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez dallied on the ball and the Uruguay international charged straight for him and tackled the ball into the net.

Mourinho’s side should have added another before half-time but Martinez made amends for his mistake with a sensational save to thwart Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe blazed past Inter’s defence, and Martinez saved his low shot before somehow blocking Bellingham’s effort from point-blank range.

Courtois added to his collection of impressive saves by pushing away Alessandro Bastoni’s low drive as Inter Milan tried to find a foothold.

Carlos Augusto then blasted past the Belgian from Lautaro Martinez’s cross in the 77th minute to give Madrid a nervy ending to the game.

But Courtois saved his side again as he beat away a deflected Henrikh Mkhitaryan effort to ensure Real took all three points.

Valverde was named player of the match, but he said the credit also belonged to Courtois.

“I think he saved us today; he produced an incredible performance, so I think this is his prize too,” admitted Valverde.