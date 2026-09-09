Shadab, Alzarri shine as Falcons beat Warriors to reach CPL playoffs

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons batter Shadab Khan plays a shot during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors here at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 8, 2026. - CPLT20

GUYANA: Shadab Khan's all-round performance followed by a brilliant spell from Alzarri Joseph, helped the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 65 runs in the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Falcons posted 182-5 in their allotted 20 overs, with Hassan Nawaz top-scoring with 36 off 27 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes.

Shadab remained unbeaten on a fiery nine-ball 30, smashing two boundaries and three sixes, while Amir Jangoo contributed 27 off 30 balls, including one six.

The Falcons' opening batters also made valuable contributions, with Karima Gore scoring 23 off 18 balls, including three boundaries and a six, while Evin Lewis made 22 off 18 deliveries, hitting one boundary and two sixes.

For the Warriors, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir and Shamar Joseph took one wicket each.

Chasing 183, the Guyana Amazon Warriors were bowled out for 117 in 14.2 overs, with Alzarri Joseph leading the Falcons' bowling attack.

Opener Mavendra Dindyal top-scored with 25 off 13 balls, hitting two boundaries and two sixes. Mohammad Nabi added 23 off 22 deliveries, including two boundaries, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed 18.

Joseph was the pick of the Falcons' bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/41 in his four overs, while Sufyan Moqim, Shadab Khan and Joshua James claimed two wickets apiece.