Manchester City survive Porto test as Erling Haaland strikes twice

Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds fans after the match against Porto in Champions League on September 8, 2026. — Reuters

PORTO: Manchester City started their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Porto, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in a rain-soaked encounter here at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday.

The match was overshadowed by a heated incident at half-time after Marc Guehi clashed with Porto midfielder Gabri Veiga.

Tempers flared as players and officials headed towards the dressing rooms, reportedly prompting security staff to intervene.

City responded strongly after the break, taking the lead just two minutes into the second half.

Rayan Cherki kept possession alive before finding Enzo Fernandez, whose cross picked out Haaland. The Norwegian striker rose to head the ball past Diogo Costa and in off the post.

Porto refused to surrender and pushed City back for long periods. Pepe headed wide while Alberto Costa also came close with a header from a corner.

Alan Varela narrowly missed with a long-range effort as the hosts continued to threaten.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was also tested as Porto looked for an equaliser, but the visitors managed to withstand the pressure.

Haaland eventually settled City's nerves in stoppage time, converting Rayan Ait-Nouri's cutback to complete his brace.

Tempers flared once more late on following a poor challenge by Pablo Rosario on Haaland, while Porto manager Francesco Farioli was booked.

Despite the physical and fractious nature of the contest, City held firm to secure a winning start to their Champions League campaign under Enzo Maresca.

Reflecting on their triumph, Haaland praised Porto’s quality, admitting City faced a tough spell in the second half.

“Amazing game, against the champions of Portugal – they are impressive, all of them. We created a lot of chances, but in the second half, they pushed us for 25 minutes. In the Champions League, you have to win games,” Haaland said.