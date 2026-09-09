Pakistan set to hand three players Test debuts at Edgbaston

Pakistan pacers Imran Randhawa (left) and Razaullah (centre) along with spinner Sajid Khan, smile during a training session ahead of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 8, 2026. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan have finalised 12 probable players for the third and final Test of the series against England at Edgbaston, with three players in line to make their Test debuts.

According to sources, 23-year-old Karachi-born wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori is certain to feature in the playing XI and is poised to make his Test debut.

He was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the West Indies and England series but failed to make the playing XI for the Caribbean series or either of the first two Tests against England.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old all-rounder Muhammad Imran Randhawa is also a strong candidate to earn his first Test cap. He has scored 2,255 runs, including two centuries, in 58 first-class matches. He has also claimed 110 wickets with his medium-fast bowling.

If Pakistan opt for an attack featuring four fast bowlers, 21-year-old Mardan-born pacer Razaullah could also make his Test debut. The right-arm fast bowler made his first-class debut for Peshawar in 2025 and has taken 30 wickets in eight matches.

If Pakistan select only one specialist spinner, 21-year-old left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas is a strong contender for the spot. The Multan-born all-rounder has already represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

For the unversed, Pakistan head into the Edgbaston Test trailing 2-0 in the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two matches at Headingley and Lord's.

The national team lost the series opener inside three days by an innings and 103 runs after England posted 409 in their first innings. Pakistan were then bowled out for 171 and 135 in their two innings respectively.

The visitors suffered another setback at Lord's, going down by 194 runs. England scored 290 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 110.

The hosts then added 208 runs in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389. However, the visitors were eventually bowled out for 194, handing England a 2-0 series lead.

Pakistan's probable 12 for third England Test:

Saim Ayub, Aizaan Awais, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas and Razaullah.