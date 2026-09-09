Birmingham weather update ahead of third England-Pakistan Test

Dark clouds loom over the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3, 2026. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will look to avoid a series whitewash when they face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday, with largely favourable weather conditions forecast for the opening day.

According to AccuWeather, Wednesday morning is expected to be sunny, with temperatures around 16°C and a RealFeel temperature of 17°C.

Winds are forecast to blow from the northwest at 19 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 41 km/h. The probability of precipitation is 25%, while humidity is expected to remain at 71%.

In the afternoon, conditions are forecast to be partly sunny, with temperatures rising to 18°C and a RealFeel temperature of 20°C. Winds will continue from the northwest at 13 km/h, with gusts of up to 37 km/h.

The probability of precipitation is expected to drop to just 2%, with no significant rainfall forecast. Humidity is projected to fall to 55%, while cloud cover will be around 67%. Visibility is expected to extend up to 10 kilometres.

For the unversed, Pakistan head into the Edgbaston Test trailing 2-0 in the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two matches at Headingley and Lord's.

The national team lost the series opener inside three days by an innings and 103 runs after England posted 409 in their first innings. Pakistan were then bowled out for 171 and 135 in their two innings respectively.

The visitors suffered another setback at Lord's, going down by 194 runs. England scored 290 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 110.

The hosts then added 208 runs in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389. However, the visitors were eventually bowled out for 194, handing England a 2-0 series lead.