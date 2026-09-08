Bangladesh ease past UAE to qualify for Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-finals

Bangladesh players celebrate during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2026. — X/@BCBtigers

DUBAI: Sharmin Akhter's anchoring knock, followed by Rabeya Khan's three-wicket haul, propelled Bangladesh to a comfortable 34-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 12th match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory helped Bangladesh finish second in the Group B standings behind defending champions Sri Lanka, and led them into the semi-finals, where they will lock horns with Group A toppers India at the same venue on September 10.

On the contrary, the outcome of the fixture drew curtains on the host nation UAE's hopes of advancing further in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 as they concluded their campaign with just two points, while debutants Indonesia remained winless.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh could muster 103/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of middle-order batter Sharmin's defiant knock.

The 30-year-old walked out to bat at No.5 with the scoreboard reading 37/3 in 8.3 overs and soon took the reins of Bangladesh's batting charge, which she oversaw until the penultimate over. She walked back after top-scoring with a counterpunching 38 off 31 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Besides Sharmin, captain Nigar Sultana (26), opener Juairiya Ferdous and lower-order batter Nahida Akter, 16 each, made notable contributions to Bangladesh's total.

Suraksha Kotte was the standout bowler for the UAE as she picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in her four overs, followed by Indhuja Nandakumar with two, while Janani Thirukkumaran and Archara Supriya could make one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a modest 104-run target, the home side's batting unit faltered and could yield 69/9 in the allotted overs as none of their batters could play a big knock.

Middle-order batter Heena Hotchandani remained the top-scorer for the UAE with a 19-ball 18, while wicketkeeper batter Theertha Satish (11) was the other to amass double figures to amass double figures against a dominant Bangladesh bowling attack, led by Rabeya, who bagged three wickets for just 14 runs in her four overs.

Rabeya was supported by Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter, who took two wickets each, while Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun chipped in with one scalp apiece.