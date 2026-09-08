West Indies to tour Bangladesh for two-match Test series in October-November

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the fourth day of their second Test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on February 14, 2021. — AFP

Bangladesh will host West Indies for a two-match Test series, scheduled to be played from October 28 to November 9, the host nation's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the opening fixture of the series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, from October 28 to November 1. The second Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from November 5 to 9.

West Indies, making their first Test tour to Bangladesh since 2021, are scheduled to touch down in Dhaka on October 18, whilst the Tigers will be engaged in an ODI tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following their arrival, the Men in Maroon play a three-day practice match against a local XI at the Basundhara Sports Complex from October 22 to 24 to further boost their preparations for the series.

The Windies are coming to Bangladesh! 🇧🇩🏏



Get ready for an exciting Test series as the West Indies take on Bangladesh in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship. 🔥



3-Day Warm-up Match: 22–24 Oct | Bashundhara Sports Complex, Dhaka



1st Test: 28 Oct–1 Nov | Sher-e-Bangla… pic.twitter.com/sDfo8ytCAS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 8, 2026

The upcoming series is of great significance for Bangladesh, currently placed fourth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a winning percentage of 55.56, and are one of the five teams who have a realistic chance of making the final.

West Indies, on the contrary, are reeling in eighth spot with a modest winning percentage of 20.83 as they managed just two out of their 12 matches.

The Men in Maroon, however, will enter the assignment on the back of a 2-0 clean sweep victory in their previous tour of the country in 2021.