Sofyan Amrabat makes himself unavailable for Morocco

An undated photo of Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. — Reuters

Sofyan Amrabat has refused to play under current Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi but has not retired from international football, making himself unavailable ahead of the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Amrabat had limited game time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup played in the United States, Canada and Mexico and started just one of his side’s six matches as the African side lost to France in the quarter-finals. He has not revealed the reason behind the decision.

The emergence of Manchester City midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has limited his game time.

"This has been a very difficult decision, but I do not feel able to continue representing the national team under the current head coach," Amrabat said in an Instagram post.

"I am therefore making myself unavailable for selection while he remains in charge.

"Out of respect for the national team and everyone involved, I prefer to keep the reasons behind this decision private.

"I want to be clear: I am not retiring from international football, and I am not closing the door on representing Morocco again."

Dutch-born Sofyan Amrabat was an important part of former Morocco coach Walid Regragui’s team, which reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

The 30-year-old, who recently signed for Ajax Amsterdam, said he would remain the team’s "biggest fan" as they start their journey to the Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next June and July.

Morocco host Gabon in their first Group A qualifier on September 25, before a trip to neutral South Africa to face Lesotho in Bloemfontein four days later.

Morocco will play Gabon in their first Group A qualifier on September 25 at home, before facing Lesotho in Bloemfontein in neutral South Africa four days later.