Tom Curran roped in by Brisbane Heat for BBL 2026-27

Melbourne Stars' Tom Curran celebrates taking a wicket during their BBL match against Adelaide Strikers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on January 13, 2026. — BBL

Two-time champions Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the signing of England all-rounder Tom Curran for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), scheduled to be played from December 12 to January 26.

Curran, who has represented England in two Tests, 28 ODIs and 30 T20Is in his international career thus far, last turned up for the Three Lions at the global stage in July 2021.

Despite his prolonged absence from the international circuit, the 31-year-old has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in league cricket, having played 290 T20s, in which he piled up 2702 runs besides taking 297 wickets.

Curran, currently representing Edinburgh Castle Rockers at the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), also boasts a wealth of BBL experience, having featured in six editions collectively for the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars.

He has played 52 BBL matches and accumulated 501 runs, besides claiming 72 wickets, which came at a remarkable average of just 20.61 and an economy rate of 8.27.

His most recent BBL stint came for the Stars in the previous edition, which saw him register his best bowling figures of the league, returning with 4/10 against Adelaide Strikers.

Heat head coach James Hopes heaped praise on the newly-signed English all-rounder, whom he hailed as "fiercely competitive", besides expressing confidence that him being accustomed to the Australian venues would further benefit their playing group.

"He's fiercely competitive and from my experience coaching him at Delhi in the IPL, he lifts the other players around him through his energy, drive and focus." Heat coach Hopes said.

"I've been watching him in action last week for the Edinburgh team in the new Euro League where he has taken 10 wickets in four games so far, and I am sure he will enjoy bowling for us at the Gabba.

"Batting wise, he is very similar to Michael Neser in the way he can influence a game by managing the innings, either counter-attacking himself or getting the best out of his partner.

"Tom's BBL experience with the Sixers and Stars is a bonus as he knows the Australian venues and conditions very well which will undoubtedly benefit our playing group."