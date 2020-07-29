Haris Rauf finally tests negative for Covid-19

Pacer Haris Rauf tests negative for Covid-19. Photo: Big Bash League

Pacer Haris Rauf has finally tested negative for Covid-19 but will not be joining the Men in Green for their upcoming tour of England as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has replaced him with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir, Daily Jang reported.

Rauf, after undergoing the test for the umpteenth time, finally appeared virus-free but not in time to be sent to England.

Earlier, Amir had excused himself from the tour due to the expected birth of his daughter but with Rauf testing positive repeatedly and no imminent sign of improvement, team management made the swap.

The national team will kick off their three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5.

