Nahid Rana unlikely to receive NOC for BBL 16: report

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana appeals for a wicket during their second ODI against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on April 20, 2026. — AFP

Bangladesh's right-arm speedster Nahid Rana was unlikely to be issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), international media reported on Tuesday.

Rana, who missed Bangladesh's recently concluded two-match away Test series against Australia due to a side strain injury he sustained during their white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, was reportedly drawing interest from BBL franchises, including Adelaide Strikers and a Melbourne-based side, for the upcoming edition, scheduled to be played from December 12 to January 26.

But a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told Cricbuzz that they had not received any official letter for the NOC from the right-arm pacer before insisting that the chances were "very slim" for the 23-year-old to receive the nod due to the Tigers' international commitments as well as due to workload management and fitness concerns.

"We are also seeing in different platforms that some BBL franchises are eager to secure Rana but we have not received any official letter for NOC from him," the official told Cricbuzz.

"If he submits it, the board will decide whether he will get the NOC but chances are very slim for him to get the NOC considering the fact we have international commitments.

"He (Rana) just recovered from an injury and we need to keep an eye on that as well because his fitness and workload is one of our top priorities."

The development comes just days after Rana made his long-awaited return to bowling in the nets after a gap of six weeks at the BCB Academy in Dhaka.

But, despite the positive development, Rana will not turn up for Bangladesh in the men's cricket competition of the Asian Games, scheduled to be played from September 24 to October 1, as BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar insisted that they were not willing to take a risk with the right-arm speedster.

Bashar had further shared that Rana will continue his rehabilitation and will return to their multi-format series against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October.