Eddie Hearn blames TKO for delaying Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has claimed that TKO Group Holdings is responsible for the Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight deadlock.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States. This has left the sides deadlocked, with Hearn levying the blame on TKO.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Hearn want the fight at Wembley Stadium.

The tensions are continuing behind the scenes, but Fury has been making public claims on social media throughout.

Tyson Fury said the delay will only lead him to fight his former rival, Oleksandr Usyk, who beat him twice in 2024.

After Katie Taylor's retirement fight on Saturday, Hearn claimed TKO recently approached Joshua directly, encouraging him to accept the challenge for New York City.

“Yesterday [Friday], TKO went around the back again to try and offer Joshua money to do the fight in America,” Hearn said.

“It’s a dirty, dirty game, mate, to be honest with you.”

Hearn added that TKO is “pushing the fight farther away because of their behaviour.”

“If they [TKO] had never gotten involved in the first place, the fight would already be announced and signed,” Hearn added.

“They are the ones that are basically saying to British fight fans, ‘We don’t give a [expletive deleted]. We don’t care about British fight fans. We want to do the fight in America.’ It’s pushing the fight farther away because of their behavior.”