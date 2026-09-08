Gull Feroza penalised for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Pakistan's Gull Feroza watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 20, 2026. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan's top-order batter Gull Feroza has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong, played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

According to the apex body, Feroza was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match".

The incident occurred on the first delivery of the fifth over of Pakistan's innings when the right-handed batter, after being adjudged lbw off Kary Chan, showed dissent at the decision and gestured towards her bat to indicate that she had edged the ball.

Consequently, besides the match fee penalty, one demerit point has also been added to the batter's disciplinary action, for whom it was the second offence during the 24-month period, taking her tally to two in the aforesaid window.

The 27-year-old accepted the offence and the sanction proposed by ICC International Panel of Match Referees member Supriya Rani Das, and thus eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was upheld by on-field umpires Rabab Ahsan and Rokeya Sultana, third umpire Shivani Mishra and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir.

Notably, if the demerit points tally of a certain player reaches four, it results in a ban from one Test match, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on which format comes first.

Gull Feroza's first offence during the ongoing window came at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia, during which she was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The sanction relates to a violation of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, fixtures and fittings during an international match.

The incident occurred in the second over of Pakistan's innings when Feroza reacted to her dismissal by throwing her bat and gloves aggressively near the team dugout.